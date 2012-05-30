Video: Tim Duncan Smashes On Serge Ibaka Like It’s 2003

05.30.12 6 years ago

Tim Duncan didn’t look like he’d end this play in Tuesday’s Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals by dunking all over the mud of Serge Ibaka. He was just milling around, setting screens, moving into open space when â€” WHOA â€” out came Psycho T(immy). But isn’t that the way the Spurs have been during this 20-game win streak? Their power to lull an opponent to sleep is only second to their ability to capitalize on the lost focus. Take the first half Tuesday, when the Spurs shot nearly 60 percent.

Anyway, we thought this vintage of Duncan was lost and gone forever, let alone throw down like Ibaka isn’t the best shot-blocker in the NBA. Increasing its Wow Factor is that it came off only a couple steps, which is a bigger deal when players get older and don’t have the same hops. Tim Duncan here to say he, and the Spurs, definitely still have it.

