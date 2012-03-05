Video: Tim Duncan Takes Chris Andersen’s Manhood With A Double Facial

I give Chris Andersen credit for at least D-ing up. 90 percent of the rest of the NBA would’ve DEFINITELY flopped after being nailed in the face on a swing-through move from Tim Duncan. The Birdman had another chance to flop but instead went after the shot and got yammed on. So much respect to Andersen, who barely complained and just played ball. This is still hilarious though.

What was the greatest Duncan dunk you ever saw?

