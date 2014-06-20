Watch Tony Parker & Boris Diaw Play One-On-One As Teenagers

The 2014 NBA Champion San Antonio Spurs were a unique team for many reasons, but perhaps most for their sense of fellowship. Though Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich are the organization’s stalwarts, it’s fair to say that no pair of Spurs is closer than affable Frenchmen Tony Parker and Boris Diaw. And now, we finally have video evidence of their longtime bond.

Parker and Diaw have been friends since their days as youths at France’s National Institute of Sports and Physical Education. Below is footage from 15 years ago taken at the INSEP when they were 17 years-old.

The beginnings of Diaw’s funky post-game are evident here. It’s not exactly a fair match-up for the smaller Parker, but perhaps banging in the post with Diaw all those years helped him develop the wiry strength that makes him such an effective finisher around the rim today.

Midway through the NBA Finals, Parker spoke of Diaw’s renaissance with San Antonio. Clearly, he’s very proud of his childhood friend:

“As his friend since I’m 14 years old, it’s like a dream to win a gold medal with the national team [at 2013 EuroBasket] and this year have another opportunity to win a championship,” Parker said. “You have to put it in perspective … when we grew up there were not a lot of European guys in the NBA. I never thought I’d be with him on the same team and being two wins away from winning a championship.”

If Parker and Diaw play the way they did in the Finals next season, there’s no reason to believe they won’t win another title together.

(H/T Hardwood Paroxysm and r/nba)

