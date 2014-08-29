Video: The Top 10 Miami Heat Plays Of The 2013-14 Season

The 2013-14 Miami Heat made it to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season. They did not, however, capture a third straight title, and the focal point of their dominating four-year run, decided to head home after opting out this summer. Despite the loss of LeBron James, let’s take a look back at the final season with Miami’s big three of Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and James.

Dwyane Wade starts this top 10 countdown off, including his dipsy-doo Dream shake on Tim Duncan in the Finals, before we all realized the Spurs were a much more well-rounded team and Wade seemed absent for long stretches on the court.

Chris Bosh makes an appearance as well, specifically his game-winning buzzer-beater when LeBron sat out — perhaps a sign of things to come next season after Bosh re-upped with Miami for the max this summer.

The only non-Big Three member to make the top 10, Ray Allen, did so when he turned back the clock for his coast-to-coast jam in the Finals. Yes, he’s still mulling retirement, despite how impressive he looked on that play.

Of course, the No. 1 play starred James, after a few of his more monstrous dunks and alley-oops from Wade appeared earlier on the list.

The top play ended being his game-winning step-back three-pointer against the Dubs’ defensive ace, Andre Iguodala:

What was the top play by the Heat this season?

