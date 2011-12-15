Top 10 Plays Of Brandon Roy’s NBA Career

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video
12.15.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

Brandon Roy‘s knee problems have unfortunately ended his NBA career after only five seasons. So after reading his national magazine cover debut from Dime #48, check out the best plays from the talented and crafty Blazers two-guard.

What’s your favorite Brandon Roy memory?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Video
TAGSBRANDON ROYDimeMagPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSvideo

