Top 10 Plays Of Brandon Roy’s NBA Career

Brandon Roy‘s knee problems have unfortunately ended his NBA career after only five seasons. So after reading his national magazine cover debut from Dime #48, check out the best plays from the talented and crafty Blazers two-guard.
What’s your favorite Brandon Roy memory?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
That right-left switch in mid-air for the layup should have been #2.
B-Roy was clutch. Sad to see him go.
that was awesome! nasty throwdowns, clucth shots.
he will be missed.
Special player, wish he could have stayed healthy. Lot of game winners for such a short career.
that was terribly sad to watch….those game winners at the end especially. the last one against the rockets was just absurd
Should have included him posterizing Cheikh Samb.. definitely better than the dunk in the all star dame