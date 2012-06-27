Video: LeBron James’ Top 10 Plays Of The 2012 NBA Finals

Even though the NBA Finals ended in five games, culminating with a Game 5 blowout, Oklahoma City and Miami did not disappoint. There were plenty of highlight reel plays, but LeBron, of course, stole the show. Here are the 10 best among his many amazing plays. The top play shouldn’t come as a surprise, we don’t think. Check them out:

What was LeBron’s best play of the 2012 NBA Finals?

