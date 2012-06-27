Video: LeBron James’ Top 10 Plays Of The 2012 NBA Finals

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Miami Heat #Video #LeBron James
06.27.12 6 years ago

Even though the NBA Finals ended in five games, culminating with a Game 5 blowout, Oklahoma City and Miami did not disappoint. There were plenty of highlight reel plays, but LeBron, of course, stole the show. Here are the 10 best among his many amazing plays. The top play shouldn’t come as a surprise, we don’t think. Check them out:

What was LeBron’s best play of the 2012 NBA Finals?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Miami Heat#Video#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP