Video: Tristan Thompson & Kyrie Irving Combine For 2 Ridiculous Plays

10.09.12 6 years ago

Kyrie Irving struggled with his jumper during Cleveland’s six-point win over Montepaschi Siena. But he did combine with Tristan Thompson for two of the best highlights of the night. One was a slick underhanded bounce pass to the cutting Thompson, who finished with a facial, and the other was a nasty in-and-out crossover before finding Thompson again for another score. Harrison Barnes probably had the best play of the night, but these weren’t far off…

Which one was better?

