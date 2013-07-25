Video: Ty Lawson Makes A Ridiculous Game-Winner At USA Basketball Mini-Camp

At USA Basketball mini-camp, there’s no deeper position than point guard. Ty Lawson is one of a handful of potential franchise players competing for spots. Just check out this video. Lawson and Damian Lillard are together on one squad, facing off against Kemba Walker and Jrue Holiday. That’s crazy. But it’s still probably not as crazy as this shot Lawson makes to win the scrimmage.

[RELATED: LeBron James May Never Play For Team USA Again]

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will Lawson develop into an All-Star next season?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.