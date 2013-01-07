Video: Ty Lawson Steals JaVale McGee’s Sneaker

#Video
01.07.13

When your team is rolling, your guys are pulling out plays like this, and the game is in hand, it’s alright to mess around a bit on the bench.

Check out this clip slowed down like the Zapruder film of Ty Lawson swiping the sneaker of an oblivious JaVale McGee on Saturday night during Denver’s W over the Jazz:

DenverStiffs.com does a full breakdown of the film here.

