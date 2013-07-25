Video: USA Basketball Shows Off Savage Dunks In Slow Motion

07.25.13 5 years ago

Do you like watching warmup lines and drills in slow motion? Then this video’s for you. Check out guys like Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and DeAndre Jordan go beast mode on the rim during USA Basketball mini-camp. LeBron James might not be here, but the athleticism is still pretty startling, particularly for the big guys.

Who is the best dunker within the USA Basketball program?

