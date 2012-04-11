Video: Vince Carter Airballs A Layup

04.11.12 6 years ago
Who would’ve ever thought that Dr. Funk would someday be seen airballing finger rolls down the lane? I never thought it’d be possible. Carter should’ve just dunked this, and before you go on about how VC can’t get up anymore, check out page 2 from last night. He can still throw down.

Hit page 2 for Carter’s BIG dunk last night…

