Who would’ve ever thought that Dr. Funk would someday be seen airballing finger rolls down the lane? I never thought it’d be possible. Carter should’ve just dunked this, and before you go on about how VC can’t get up anymore, check out page 2 from last night. He can still throw down.
Video: Vince Carter Airballs A Layup
Sean Sweeney 04.11.12 6 years ago
