As we wrote in Smack, Vince Carter took it all the way back in D.C. last night, giving us a glimpse of his once unfathomable hops. Not only was VC looking spry, but he scored 23 points in a starting gig, and left the arena with not one, but two nasty dunks.

Which one was better?

