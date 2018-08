The Mavs might’ve laid an egg last night, and Vince Carter was a minus-18 in the box score. But the two of them did combine for one nice stretch at the end of the first quarter. They whittled a 16-point OKC lead back down into single digits because of plays like this. Vinsanity still lives on.

Is VC still a top 20 dunker in the NBA?

