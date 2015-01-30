Video: Vince Carter Leaves Game After Non-Contact Lower Leg Injury

#Vince Carter
01.29.15 4 years ago

We’re sick of writing about injuries. When a future Hall-of-Famer playing for a legitimate title contender suffers one, though, it’s certainly newsworthy. Watch as Memphis Grizzlies wing Vince Carter comes up limp after planting his left foot while playing defense during his team’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

https://platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Carter was helped off the floor and immediately taken to the Memphis locker room. Given the looks of this play alone, it certainly seems plausible that Carter suffered a dreaded torn achilles. The Grizzlies nor reporters have said as much, but how the 38 year-old immediately succumbs to pain upon planting evokes vivid memories of Brandon Jennings.

In that vein, this is of especially encouraging note:

https://platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Carter is putting nearly equal weight on his left leg here. While Kobe Bryant somehow managed to walk somewhat comfortably on his torn achilles in 2013, that’s an anomaly. Given this video, perhaps Carter avoided serious injury.

We’ll keep you updated as news on his status becomes available.

(Video via watchnba201415)

