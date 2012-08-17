Video: Vince Carter’s Top 10 Plays From Last Season

08.17.12

Vince Carter is now 35 years old, and before you start measuring up his coffin, make sure you watch this video. He only averaged 10.1 points a game last year in Dallas, and he was virtually invisible in the playoffs, but if you need a highlight, VC is still one of the better dunkers in the league. Even when he’s only revving up and not really taking off anymore, he still makes it look so easy.

What’s VC’s best play ever in the NBA?

