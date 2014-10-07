Video: Vintage Kobe Bryant Fadeaway & No-Look Dime

#Kobe Bryant #GIFs
10.07.14 4 years ago

The fourth quarter has already started between the Lakers and Nuggets in their preseason battle at Staples Center tonight, but it’s apparent Kobe Bryant is in the form Laker fans expect from their returning Prodigal Son. Watch Mamba hit a picture-perfect fadeaway on Arron Afflalo and dish a wily dime in the lane to Jordan Hill for the dunk.

This turn-around fadeaway will give Bryant defenders hot flashes all season, and for Jordan acolytes (we’re one of them), if this form doesn’t look familiar than you must’ve missed MJ’s second 3-peat.

Then, Bryant shows off his ability to create for teammates, a rare occurence only half a decade ago. Watch him fake to the rolling Jordan, which keeps Timofey Mozgov off balance enough for Kobe to wrap the bounce pass around the other side of Moz for the easy Jordan jam.

We’ve seen him do these things on a basketball court a thousands of times, but after playing only six games last season, fans — and even critics — have to be happy Kobe’s back and healthy on the hardwood. Like D-Rose, though, we have to wait and see. This is the first preseason game, and we’ll all forget about it in a month when the real contests start.

(video via Basketball Orbit)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#GIFs
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMaggifsKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP