Video: Vintage Kobe Bryant Fadeaway & No-Look Dime

The fourth quarter has already started between the Lakers and Nuggets in their preseason battle at Staples Center tonight, but it’s apparent Kobe Bryant is in the form Laker fans expect from their returning Prodigal Son. Watch Mamba hit a picture-perfect fadeaway on Arron Afflalo and dish a wily dime in the lane to Jordan Hill for the dunk.

This turn-around fadeaway will give Bryant defenders hot flashes all season, and for Jordan acolytes (we’re one of them), if this form doesn’t look familiar than you must’ve missed MJ’s second 3-peat.

Then, Bryant shows off his ability to create for teammates, a rare occurence only half a decade ago. Watch him fake to the rolling Jordan, which keeps Timofey Mozgov off balance enough for Kobe to wrap the bounce pass around the other side of Moz for the easy Jordan jam.

We’ve seen him do these things on a basketball court a thousands of times, but after playing only six games last season, fans — and even critics — have to be happy Kobe’s back and healthy on the hardwood. Like D-Rose, though, we have to wait and see. This is the first preseason game, and we’ll all forget about it in a month when the real contests start.

