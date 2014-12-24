Video: Vlade Divac Hits Half-Court Shot To Win $90,000 For Charity

12.24.14 4 years ago

During last night’s Lakers-Warriors stunner, Vlade Divac was in the house. During a break in play, the former Kings and Lakers center (he was traded for the pick that turned into Kobe Bryant) was invited to take a half-court shot in order to win $90,000 for charity. Vlade was in a giving mood during the holidays…

Watch Vlade drain the half-court shot like it’s no big thing:

Lakers fanantic Jack Nicholson certainly enjoyed it…

But Jack had some trouble connecting with Divac on the ensuing high-five…

Still, great Christmas week shot for charity, and it was the second Christmas miracle with the Lakers actually beating the team with the best record in the NBA.

