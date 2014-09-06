Video: Watch Anthony Davis Again Get Steal, Go Coast-To-Coast For Huge Jam

Anthony Davis is 6-11 with a growing wingspan and thickening frame. It’s remiss to expect a player of his dimensions to make plays normally reserved for those far smaller, but Davis is a different kind of big man. He showed off that stunning combination of size and athletic ability in Team USA’s win over Mexico earlier today, grabbing a steal and going coast-to-coast for the second game in a row.

Here’s Davis swipe and slam against Mexico:

And here’s a similarly breathtaking sequence from the Americans’ win over Ukraine on Thursday:

This is all becoming frighteningly commonplace. The Brow’s time is officially here.

