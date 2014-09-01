Watch Kwe Parker’s Crazy High-Flying Mixtape

NBA rookies, and now teammates, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine may have already stepped forward as favorites to win next year’s All-Star Slam Dunk Contest (fingers crossed they’ll participate), but at the high school level, one player has emerged as the best dunker around. That player is 6-2 guard Kwe Parker (Kwe’shuan), out of Fayetteville, NC.

Parker’s name is already familiar with a ton of basketball fans, as he has made a loud splash over the last few months with incredible displays of jaw-dropping dunks.

Whether it was his 360-scoop jam at Diamond Day in June, his ridiculous compilation of slams at the Jordan Brand First To Fly Dunk Contest in July, his gravity-defying display in a dunk-off at Chris Paul’s elite camp in August, or other countless showcases of his insane bounce at AAU events and in his sophomore season at Trinity Christian School, the evidence is clear: Kwe Parker is the future of dunking.

The athletic class of 2016 phenom has already made two appearances at the top spot on SportsCenter’s “Top Plays” and is ranked No. 51 in ESPN’s Top 60 among the class of 2016. As he finishes off the second half of his high school career, Parker will continue to blow up mixtapes next season for his new squad at Wesleyan Christian as he mulls over offers from Wake Forest, Boston College, Virginia Tech, and Clemson. We can’t wait.

(video via Hoopmixtape)

