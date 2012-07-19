Video: Watch LeBron Teach Kevin Durant His “Unstoppable Move”

LeBron James discovered during the playoffs (finally!) that he’s most effective in the paint, and the only time he should ever really be shooting outside shots is as a last resort. If he keeps that mindset in the Olympics, it’ll help Team USA tremendously. James is probably their best finisher inside, and after dropping 30 points earlier this week against Brazil, he showed Kevin Durant his newest “unstoppable move.”

