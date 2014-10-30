Video: Watch Marc Gasol Drop A Career High 32 Points In An Opening Night Win

The Grizzlies got all they could handle from a young Timberwolves team when they opened the season at FedExForum in Memphis. But slimmer Spanish center Marc Gasol led the way by dropping a career high 32 points on an efficient 12-for-17 from the field. Watch him show it all off in his career-best performance dropping buckets: the spinning up-and-under, the mid-range stroke, dives to the hoop off the pick-and-roll, passing from the high post, plus all the off-ball characteristics that make Marc one of the best centers in the game today.

The Grizz really missed Gasol when he was out last season, but he’s lost a little more weight, shaved his head like a basketball marine, and his game — as evidenced by last night’s performance — is as good as its ever been. Watch him abuse Nikola Pekovic with this wily up-and-under early in Memphis’ 105-101 win:

Gasol added nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks to his best career night scoring the ball. Here’s his green-heavy shot chart proving he’s capable of hitting that mid-range jumper from all over the floor:

Also of note, Gasol’s grit n’ grind brother, Zach Randolph, was even more efficient from the floor (12-for-16 for 25 points), forcing the T-Wolves into the rare quadruple team on the block.

Want to see respect? Check out the Wolves quadruple-teaming Zach Randolph last night. pic.twitter.com/Va8wPcjhIP — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) October 30, 2014

Minnesota just didn’t know what to do with all that frontcourt girth and the Grizzlies ate ’em apart in the paint.

