Video: Watch Steph Curry Make Brazil Look Silly With Slick Stepback Jumper

Steph Curry is cooking early in Team USA’s exhibition game against Brazil at Chicago’s United Center. After hitting a deep three and long pull-up two in the game’s opening minutes, Curry provided what might prove to be the highlight of tonight’s proceedings.
Wow.
Curry isn’t just the best shooter in the world, but one of its most creative handlers, too.
Nice but he kinda pushed off.
It’s part of the game. If you don’t want to be pushed off, then chess is the best game for that.
Both good plays by both, good offense and good defense. just went towards the offense this time. No biggie, stupid name title though.