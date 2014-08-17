Video: Watch Steph Curry Make Brazil Look Silly With Slick Stepback Jumper

08.16.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Steph Curry is cooking early in Team USA’s exhibition game against Brazil at Chicago’s United Center. After hitting a deep three and long pull-up two in the game’s opening minutes, Curry provided what might prove to be the highlight of tonight’s proceedings.

Wow.

Curry isn’t just the best shooter in the world, but one of its most creative handlers, too.

(Vine via Scott Rafferty)

