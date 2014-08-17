Video: Watch Steph Curry Make Brazil Look Silly With Slick Stepback Jumper

Steph Curry is cooking early in Team USA’s exhibition game against Brazil at Chicago’s United Center. After hitting a deep three and long pull-up two in the game’s opening minutes, Curry provided what might prove to be the highlight of tonight’s proceedings.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Wow.

Curry isn’t just the best shooter in the world, but one of its most creative handlers, too.

(Vine via Scott Rafferty)

