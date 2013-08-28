Video: Watch The Official NBA 2K14 Trailer

The 2K team has come out with the official NBA 2K14 trailer for the as-yet unreleased iteration of the popular video game. We’ve already covered some of the new additions â€” including crew mode, as well as the LeBron James-created soundtrack â€” so it’s only right we check out the new trailer.

Backed by Nas‘ “Hate Me Now” from his grimace-inducing Puff Daddy collaboration on the 1999 album “I Am…,” this trailer features some of the biggest stars in the game. It shows Derrick Rose‘s herky-jerky jump stop in the lane, Rajon Rondo‘s dazzling dribble-drives, Harrison Barnes‘ vertical, James Harden‘s 3-point celebration, and of course LeBron James‘ open court rim-rocker. Now we just want them to release it because once that happens the next NBA season is less than a month away!!!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s hard to glean a lot more than a quick reaction to the new game itself, since not everyone has gotten a chance to play the demo, but it’s still got us excited for the new season.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.