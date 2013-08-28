Video: Watch The Official NBA 2K14 Trailer

#Video Games
08.28.13 5 years ago

The 2K team has come out with the official NBA 2K14 trailer for the as-yet unreleased iteration of the popular video game. We’ve already covered some of the new additions â€” including crew mode, as well as the LeBron James-created soundtrack â€” so it’s only right we check out the new trailer.

Backed by Nas‘ “Hate Me Now” from his grimace-inducing Puff Daddy collaboration on the 1999 album “I Am…,” this trailer features some of the biggest stars in the game. It shows Derrick Rose‘s herky-jerky jump stop in the lane, Rajon Rondo‘s dazzling dribble-drives, Harrison Barnes‘ vertical, James Harden‘s 3-point celebration, and of course LeBron James‘ open court rim-rocker. Now we just want them to release it because once that happens the next NBA season is less than a month away!!!

It’s hard to glean a lot more than a quick reaction to the new game itself, since not everyone has gotten a chance to play the demo, but it’s still got us excited for the new season.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSDimeMagNBA 2K14video games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP