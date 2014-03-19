Video: Wesley Matthews Behind-The-Back Pass For Damian Lillard Jam In OT

Portland Trail Blazers
03.19.14 4 years ago

The Trail Blazers never should have let it get to this, but they were forced into an overtime affair against the Bucks last night while playing at home. The Bucks have won 13 games this season, the worst in the NBA despite Philadelphia’s recent 20-game losing streak. But it took a Damian Lillard scooped layup with 4.6 seconds in regulation to force OT, and Lillard combined with Wesley Matthews for a Blazers win in a high-scoring OT session.

First, here’s Lillard’s game-tying layup to force overtime, and keep Blazers fans from jumping into the Pacific if they had fallen to the league’s worst team.

In overtime, Lillard added 10 more points, and Wesley Matthews had six as the Blazers escaped with a 120-115 win. /Coach Terry Stotts said after the game, “We understand that we were very fortunate to win the game tonight.”

Still, despite almost suffering a crushing defeat at home against the league’s worst team, the Blazers pulled it out, and gave their fans quite the highlight in overtime. Wesley Matthews dished this sick behind-the-back pass to Lillard for the jam.

What do you think of the Blazers these days?

Portland Trail Blazers
DAMIAN LILLARD MILWAUKEE BUCKS PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS Wesley Matthews

