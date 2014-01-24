Video: Wesley Matthews Slam Off The Inbounds Lob

#Portland Trail Blazers #GIFs
01.24.14 5 years ago

The Trail Blazers nipped a 110-105 win over the visiting Nuggets in the second game of TNT’s Thursday night double-header. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 44 points in the victory, and he was the primary reason the Blazers outscored the Nuggets, 24-14, in the final period to clinch the comeback win. But Wesley Matthews was the only other Blazer to drop a pair of buckets in that final session, and he already wowed the crowd at the Moda Center in the third period with a filthy slam off an inbounds lob from Nicolas Batum.

Matthews’ 24 points combined with Aldridge’s big night to help Rip City snap a 2-game losing streak. While many NBA fans think three-point shooting when Matthews’ name is brought up, he’s shooting a career-high 42.5 percent from behind the arc this season, this was pure explosive athleticism when he flushed it down on the out-of-bounds lob.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#GIFs
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMaggifsNICOLAS BATUMPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSWesley Matthews

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP