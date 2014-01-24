Video: Wesley Matthews Slam Off The Inbounds Lob

The Trail Blazers nipped a 110-105 win over the visiting Nuggets in the second game of TNT’s Thursday night double-header. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 44 points in the victory, and he was the primary reason the Blazers outscored the Nuggets, 24-14, in the final period to clinch the comeback win. But Wesley Matthews was the only other Blazer to drop a pair of buckets in that final session, and he already wowed the crowd at the Moda Center in the third period with a filthy slam off an inbounds lob from Nicolas Batum.

Matthews’ 24 points combined with Aldridge’s big night to help Rip City snap a 2-game losing streak. While many NBA fans think three-point shooting when Matthews’ name is brought up, he’s shooting a career-high 42.5 percent from behind the arc this season, this was pure explosive athleticism when he flushed it down on the out-of-bounds lob.

