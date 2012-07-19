Video: What NBA Players Would Win Certain Olympic Events?

07.19.12 6 years ago

Over at the summer league, various NBA players were asked what other NBAers would be the best at certain Olypmic events, including the 100m dash, ping pong, fencing, weightlifting and synchronized swimming. Some important notes:

1) No one knows what fencing is.

2) Chris Bosh thinks he would win everything.

3) Richard Jefferson takes this way too seriously.

Random selection of the day: Ed Davis as the best synchronized swimmer.

h/t TBJ

TAGSCHRIS BOSHDimeMagJOHN WALLLUKE WALTONTYLER ZELLER

