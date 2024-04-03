While most of the focus this weekend will be on the Final Four action in Glendale and Cleveland, respectively, it’s also a big weekend in the basketball world because the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be officially announced. During NBA All-Star Weekend, the 14 finalists were announced, with the biggest names on the NBA side being Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups getting a chance to go in the Hall.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania reported what most assumed when the finalists were announced, which is that those two players will headline this year’s Hall of Fame class.

Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups have been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame @HoopHall Class of 2024, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Official announcement on Saturday at the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/zIX6pQgsHx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2024

Carter was an 8-time All-Star, with two All-NBA nods, and finished 21st on the NBA’s all-time scoring list after playing an NBA-record 22 seasons. He was also part of the gold medal winning USA Basketball team in 2000, authoring one of the greatest in-game dunks of all-time. Billups, meanwhile, won the 2004 NBA title with the Pistons and made his way onto five All-Star teams and three All-NBA squads, playing 17 total seasons in the league.

We’ll learn the rest of this year’s Hall of Fame class over the weekend, with Seimone Augustus, Michael Cooper, and others hoping to hear their name called along with Carter and Billups to be enshrined in Springfield.