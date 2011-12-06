Vote For The New Sixers Mascot

After Hip-Hop was put to sleep, the Philadelphia 76ers commissioned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to create three characters in their search for a new mascot. And as part of a new commitment to listening to fans, the Sixers are asking for your vote.
“A new era is beginning for the Philadelphia 76ers under new ownership and we welcome Philadelphia sports fans helping us to select the new Sixers mascot,” says Sixers CEO and co-owner Adam Aron. “Jim Henson’s Creature Shop has done an outstanding job in giving Philadelphia fans three heart-warming characters to embrace.”
So without further ado, it’s time to meet the final three candidates: B. Franklin Dogg, Phil E. Moose and Big Ben. Check out photos and a bio of each:
I’d rather have Dwight Howard.
And I voted for Big Ben.
I think I know why…
wow… 76ers are seriously struggling.
all those are horrible. the only one i would be able to see at the home games as a 76ers fan would be the dog. the bell on the head makes the other mascot look like an idiot, no offense to the bell’s history. and big ben..um, it’s just too awkward to watch.
after further review (lol) i notice the dog is the one wit the bell. the version of him with the boxing attitre is fine. nix the bell and maybe u hav a mascot…if those are the only choices of course. it’s like picking who to sleep with if your choices are whoopie goldberg, lady gaga, or mike tyson.
We should just let AI be the mascot. He cant get a run nowhere anyway. Let him jack shots up from halfcourt during timeouts and we’ll love it.
Phil E. Moose or Spencer Hawes
^ hawes, lol odee
Be honest – you listed the name “B. Franklin Dogg” first in hopes that we’d think you were talking about the Benjamin Franklin on the left there!
who are you talking to? ^^^ and it doesn’t make sense to me either, in terms of clarity. it’s confusing.
I don’t like that moose’s shit eating grin.
Hey Patrice, can you imagine Big Ben doing backflips and trampoline dunks? Neither can I. I’m pretty sure his signature moves will consist of a “firm handshake” or a “stern head-nod”. PA-thetic.