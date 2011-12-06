Vote For The New Sixers Mascot

Afterwas put to sleep, the Philadelphia 76ers commissioned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to create three characters in their search for a new mascot. And as part of a new commitment to listening to fans, the Sixers are asking for your vote.

“A new era is beginning for the Philadelphia 76ers under new ownership and we welcome Philadelphia sports fans helping us to select the new Sixers mascot,” says Sixers CEO and co-owner Adam Aron. “Jim Henson’s Creature Shop has done an outstanding job in giving Philadelphia fans three heart-warming characters to embrace.”

So without further ado, it’s time to meet the final three candidates: B. Franklin Dogg, Phil E. Moose and Big Ben. Check out photos and a bio of each: