Wach James Harden Beat The Internet At H-O-R-S-E

Have you ever wanted to challenge an NBA player to a game of H-O-R-S-E? This summer James Harden teamed with Foot Locker to compete with the zaniest shots from the Internet in topsy-turvy game of H-O-R-S-E. The selected videos ranged from the mundane to the absolutely insane, and Harden was game for all of them.

Lets give you a couple of our favorites, in GIF form, naturally.

First, we’ll start off with the bad — at least in terms of what Harden could do. One player went between his legs, but from the front to the back his body and over his head for the hoop. Harden’s butt wouldn’t oblige:

But the sitting down shot over the backboard, yeah, Harden cold do that, and the shimmy afterwards shows just how stoked he was to knock it down to give the Internet an “E” and claim the first game.

In the end Harden got the win after clinching the third and deciding game.

Could you beat Harden at H-O-R-S-E?

