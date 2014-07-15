Wade Announces Return To Heat On Instagram

LeBron James decided to return home and Dwyane Wade has chosen to stay there. The Miami Heat star took to instagram today to announce that he’s signed a new contract with the team that drafted him in 2003.

Home Is Where The Heart Is… My Home,My City,My House..#HeatLifer

Wade expressed lasting support of James’ decision to leave the Heat and head home; obviously, it’s safe to say he feels about South Florida the way LeBron does Northeast Ohio.

Terms of Wade’s deal are unknown. Miami has done extremely well picking up the pieces in the wake of James’ announcement, re-signing Wade and Chris Bosh as well as acquiring Luol Deng.

Confirmation of the assumption that Wade will remain with the Heat firmly puts Miami in the thick of a suddenly crowded class of Eastern Conference contenders. Championship hopes are unrealistic in South Beach, but that the Heat seem like a surefire playoff team next season is a far better prognosis than that which was initially forecasted upon LeBron’s departure.

What do you think about Wade re-signing in Miami?

