Wade Gets Buckets And The Celtics Get Clocked

We’re gonna give it to you straight: when the calendars flip to May, playoff basketball gets serious. It’s different. We’re not exactly sure what it feels like, but we think it might be something along the lines of drinking too much Tequila. Things start moving really fast, and players start acting out of character. Then there’s Dwyane Wade, who’s apparently on an entirely different level. He arrived at the gym three hours early yesterday morning, revving up his engines for perhaps a defining moment in Miami’s season … Before Game 1 of the Miami-Boston series, there was a lot of talk coming from South Beach about how these two teams apparently aren’t buddies. LeBron even went so far as to say that this series was “personal” to him. It did look like it meant extra to the Heat as they took that all-important Game 1, 99-90, over the C’s. The Heat were everywhere, the enforcers and the aggressors all game long, playing the way everyone envisioned them to play this summer when future championships seemed all but guaranteed. For them, it’s about breaking teams down with dribble penetration from LeBron (22 points) and D-Wade (38 points) and surrounding them with shooters like James Jones. He did work (25 points on 5-7 from three), making the Celtics pay whenever they collapsed on Miami’s stars. But it was Wade who provided the killing strikes, hitting jumpers all over the court and getting so hyped at the end of the first half, we thought he might hyperventilate. It had to feel good after Boston had made him look quite Larry Hughes-like during the regular season … If Wade and LeBron are hitting jump shots and playing sleeper-hold defense, this team cannot be beat by anyone in the East … While LeBron’s stat line was outshined by D-Wade, he produced the two highlights of the day. First, he caught a front-of the-rim lob from Wade, brought it over his head and flushed it. Then a pocket-picking, followed by a perfect QB toss to Wade on the break that probably made Chad Henne a little bit nervous … We do want to throw some love over to Miami fans for really “fanning up” in their last few playoff games. After a poor showing in Game 1 of the Philly series (dudes were leaving early from a freakin’ playoff game), Miami has really stepped up to the plate. Now, if they only showed up before the six-minute mark in the first quarter, the “fan up” would be complete … Ray Allen showed up (25 points, five threes). But where was Kevin Garnett (six points) and Rajon Rondo (eight points)? We were all sitting around SMH-ing at Paul Pierce‘s (19 points) ejection. The Celts needed PP down the stretch, but he acted a fool by getting tossed. You’re on a basketball court, Paul, not next to a dumpster in an alley at 3 a.m. If you’re Pierce, you don’t even take the chance of getting thrown out on that moving screen call. We believe the phrase Udonis Haslem used at the beginning of the season was “studio gangster.” We’ll just use one word: “disappointment.” … The Grizz have to be excited after continuing their total playoff domination with a 114-101 win over the Thunder in OKC. They’re only the second eight seed to ever take down a one spot and then follow that up by winning their first game of the second round (the 1999 New York Knicks did it first). Their 1 p.m. Sunday game in Oklahoma City brought more of what has gotten them this far â€“ frenetic energy, incredible interior play and an aggressive defense that forces turnovers. We saw the good and bad sides of Russell Westbrook (29 points) as he was adamant about getting to the rim while Kevin Durant was Kevin Durant (33 points, 11 rebounds), but the Grizzlies were just better than them. We’ve liked the Grizz all year, but are starting to exchange a ton of “Wait, is Memphis really this good?” looks around the office. In Game 1, they definitely were, jumping out to a big lead early and then fighting off OKC the rest of the way … Zach Randolph (34 points, 10 rebounds) and Marc Gasol (20 points, 13 rebounds) were abusing the Thunder frontline all game, even showcasing jumpers that should be illegal for guys that physical. If your starting frontcourt can put together 54 points, 23 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks, you’re in great shape. 12 months ago, if you had told David Stern that Z-Bo would be the big name of the 2011 playoffs, how quickly would he have fainted? … Yesterday afternoon, Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau was presented with the NBA’s Coach of the Year award after leading Chicago to 62 wins and the number-one overall seed in the playoffs … We’re out like Paul Pierce.
Terrible officiating for the Celtics/Heat game. You don’t eject a player for talking, it’s the PLAYOFFS. There was no consistency in the foul calls. The funny thing is, the Celtics didn’t even seem to put forth the energy needed on defense and Miami appeared to be giving there all. Jones points was “money found”. Great win for the Heat, hopefully Paul Pierce will get ejected again, and then they will have a chance to win game 2…
@ Stewart
Don’t blame the refs, it was shit but straight miami just outplayed boston today.
It’s alright cause james jones ain’t ever going off again like that in this series. They’ll need another role player to step up and i doubt anyone else will.
PS the media making to much of a deal about Wade showing up three hours early…
Ray been doing that for 14 seasons already…
Pierce’s twitt: Gangsta rap made me do it!
Did anyone else notice that Jeff Green looks like Arthur Agee?
The refs was a huge part of the game. Momentum killing calls all night. Total BS on that Pierce ejection.
But if im Boston im not sweating. Rondo, KG, Pierce didnt do much while Miami was clicking. James Jones will never score that many points again lol.
Can we agree that Boston can play A LOT better?
Can we agree that Miami couldnt have played much better (a part from Bosh but thats getting old now)?
And Boston only lost by 9!
Its gonna be a nasty series. Looking forward to it.
miami outplayed boston, but the crooked officiating made sure of that with multiple momentum killing runs. kudos to the heat though, they surprised me with their play and boston sleepwalking thru the first half didnt help either.
memphis looking like the real deal once again, imo lionel hollins is doing an excellent job on maximizing the team’s potential, which imo will be the WCF.
“Studio gangster” is funny.
How about ma boy Mike Conley 0 Turnovers compared to Westbrooks 7. If Westbrook keeps turning the ball over at this rate Memphis may put OKC away in 5
rondo has to play like derrick rose for the celtics to win
Memphis is playing so well I can see them in the Finals. No team in the west can match their combination of youth, depth, size and speed. All they need is a little experience & outside shooting to contend for a title.
Anybody know why Zach Randolph’s nickname is Z-Bo? Is it because he resembles D-Bo from the character in Friday?
i wonder if the griz wulda been on the map sooner had the A.I signing not set their development back
@12
Rani. Ron (Canada): Who gave you the nick name Z-bo?
Zach Randolph: I had that nickname since I was youngster in 7th and 8th grade. I had a buddy who gave everyone nicknames one day, and mine just stuck.
Why assume that James Jones won’t have any more big games? It’s not like he was hitting improbable shots. If Boston keeps leaving him open he will make threes.
Breakdown of Sunday’s Games:
OKC: Westbrook took more shots than Durant, thats a problem. Westbrook is wreckless with the ball, thats a problem. OKC doesnt have any post up scorers, cant rely on jumpshots, thats a problem. OKC’s defense is terrible, Ibaka covers up a lot unless he has to guard a really good PF, like Z-Bo.
Grizz: Are playing outta their minds, nuff said
Heat: Played great, except for Bosh. Game shoulda been a blow out. Wade was ridiculous. I dont think he’ll play that well in game 2.
C’s: Played like crap. Rondo was terrible. Garnett too.. They should win game 2.
@ Austin
I just mentioned his points. He had 25 with 10 of them at he line. James Jones shooting 10 freebies? Not of big chance of that happening again.
Not saying he cant hit 4 threes the next game.
And there is also this big smile on my face these days because of what Memphis has done. I have always said this current team has the talent to go deep. Cannot wait long enough for the Gasol versus Gasol Western Conference Finals.
@Austin
He will still hit those shots. Boston, I think, would prefer it better if it were Jones or some other players scoring that Wade or James.
* than
pleeeeeeaaaaaaazzzzz. with the subtraction of k-perk and shaq, boston has no chance. the only matchup that they have to their advantage the PG. and since rajon’s last name is rondo and not rose, that matchup wont be lethal to miami. its pretty much a wrap. i see boston winning game 3 and thats it
Whatever happened to Mike Miller? I mean he was serviceable even last year (when not being injured), and the Heat system would theoretically fit his style. But he is so shook, he is not even shooting anymore (0 for 0 yesterday) … what happened?
“mike miller is a scrub” is what happened.
miamis D won the game.. rondo can be stopped, just dont let him get to the rim.. as rondo goes so do the C’s. this ain’t the knicks D after all..
Teams have to leave Jones open because they cheat on bron and wade so if he continues the shooting he has shown all season hell get buckets.. he’s what we all thought mike miller would be..
also its interesting observing peoples reactions to the ‘killing’ of osama. do you guys really believe the official story.. SMH
i hate PP but i don’t get it why he got ejected. for moving screen? making ugly face? thats so wrong
1) I don’t like Pierce getting ejected either, but didn’t he get two technicals??? Rules are rules. 2 T’s and you’re out. You can’t NOT call a technical foul just because the result would mean that he’s gonna get tossed. True, D-Wade instigated it, and received his tech. But that’s Pierce’s fault for picking up the first tech. Maybe dude shouldn’t react every time he gets a hard foul….
2) I ain’t about to go find out who said it, but I don’t see how it’s just a coincidence that Rondo and Garnett had bad games….You make it sound like it’s bad luck that Rondo didn’t do shit. Rondo played like crap because of Miami’s defense and defensive adjustments. Garnett struggled because Rondo struggled. This ain’t the Garnett of 5 or even 3 years ago. Why y’all assuming Rondo will all of a sudden come out and dominate??
This series will show how old the Celtics have become.
And Common Sense…I’m with you on that Osama shit. I was just telling my wife how stuff sounds so fishy. I swear I got a news notification that his body was buried at sea….WTF?? 10 years…6 figure bounties…all of that stuff, and you don’t show the American people anything??? Bullspit….
@ futuristic handgun
Rondo has to play like Rose? WTF are you talking about?
you mean taking 25 shots and only hitting 40% ?
thats not exactly what the Celtics need.
Anyone know why they aren’t playing Krstic more? Maybe they could use him in the middle instead because Jermaine just ain’t cutting it.
BOSTON DOESNT STAND A CHANCE …
BOSH PLAYED LIKE CRAP AND MIAMI WAS 20 PIECE THEM …
Mike bibby blocked a rondo lay up. That was the game for the celts
I LOVE watched the Heat-celtics game yesterday. Seeing Rondo get blocked by Bibby on 2 of his first 3 shots…hahah. That’s like being blocked by that old guy at the park who is always clapping his hands on the ground and wears wrist bands, head bands, leg bands, face bands, etc. Miami did EXACTLY what they needed to do to Rondo, sent him to the ground a few times, blocked his shot, and left him completely wide open when he was outside. In the second half, he was so shook that he couldn’t even THINK of completing an open layup, he was passing them off. Good job Heat!
“You’re on a basketball court, Paul, not next to a dumpster in an alley at 3 a.m” – Dime, you have shit twisted. PP is the weakest tough guy in the world, if he doesn’t have a crew around him, he ain’t even squaring up to Gilbert Godfrey, let alone a fucking guy like James Jones. What the hell he getting upset for? Jones fouled him hard and made sure he didn’t get a shot off, which is what boston does EVERY SINGLE PLAY. It’s how basketball is suppose to be played. Boston is the weakest team in the league when it comes to not being able to get what they dish, every single time a hard foul happens they are squaring up and talking shit. Boston had guys bear hugging LeBron on open breakaways several times during the game, I didn’t see him going “super-whiney-face” mode and fronting like he’s hard. That shit right there is why boston is my 2nd most hated team, it just captures the essences of their douchebaggary. Enjoy fishing, babies!
The reffing was some of the most pathetic and weak shit I’ve seen in my life. It was reffered weaker than a Special Olympics game. I’m really becoming disappointed in the product the nba is putting on the floor. I just feel like a bitch even watching the shit sometimes, just feel like I should go put a tampon in just to fit in with how the games are called.
@pipdaddy – Mike miller has injured thumbs, I hope he doesn’t try to shoot
Rondo was taken out of the game early with foul trouble, a couple of the calls quite questionable. Unable to establish any rhythym Boston had trouble early. Once they started to pick up steam and look dangerous, PP gets himself ejected (also questionable but also avoidable). If Boston can play anywhere close to their full potential they shouldn’t lose again. Miami played great, only to win by 9.
What do you guys think of the Perkins for Greene trade nowadays? Think either of the teams regret the move?
I’m just gonna go ahead and say what everyone is thinking:
Miami is gonna expose the C’s as the p***y, fake-tough guys of the league that they are. Good ballers? Yeah. Good at trying to be the next Bad Boys? Hell nah…
The only hardass on that team that was actually intimidating and not fake tough? The guy they traded away, Perk.
Ok Whats going on!?
My NBA picks for these playoffs are gone with Orlando losing to Atlanta and San Antonio droping their series with Memphis.
So now I try and play it safe and root for the Thunder and what happens… Memphis takes game 1 away from them.
Now all of the sudden the Grizzlies are like the giant killers of these playoffs. Can anyone imagine what Rudy Gay must be thinking watching these playoffs and seeing his teammates winning games. Dude must be craving to get on the court and be part of this Grizz Run.
But Nevermind that… THUNDER UP! Beat them Grizzlies!
Forget Bosh, he’s gonna play crap the whole series. Maybe a fluke game in between.
Boston should play Krstic more, Miami is soft to his liking anyway.
James Jones ain’t scoring 25 anymore. For all the “thugness” of Pierce, it kinda worked because Jones never scored again when Pierce got in his face…
Has Memphis replaced OKC as the scariest team out West?
And about the whole Osama is dead thing:
May 1 2003: MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
May 1 2011: Osama bin Laden is dead
Coincidence???
I don’t necessarily agree with Pierce getting ejected for the trash talking. However, he should have already been ejected for the head butt earlier. I know they’re grown men and the head butt didn’t do any damage, but you have to have rules and follow them. You let someone head butt another player and get away with it, that’s when games get out of control. He should be ejected and fined.
no body, no case
no picture, buried at sea…. sure
biggest concern i would have if i was the heat is rebounding. boston had the size advantage limiting second chance points for the heat and maximizing them for the celts.
for that reason i cant see the heat winning the championship this year. #LA7footers
I know James Jones’ absurd number of open looks contributed to the Heat win, but is there any doubt about who is Miami’s most important player? When Wade plays well and is the focal point of the offense, the Heat are probably unbeatable.
@That’s What’s Up
I was actually thinking the same thing.
there is just no good evidence, I too still dont believe it.
Startin to wonder if dudes postin that Rondo wasn’t a factor atually watched the game…
That 3rd foul was a joke. 47 secs into the 2nd quarter, Rondo gets his 3rd foul on some bs foul on James Jones that was so bad, I STILL don’t know what the call was…
Obviously, he had to go to the bench after that and THAT was the ballgame, 12 minutes in.
Need to relax on James Jones. Yesterday was his Goran Dragic Game3 vs the Spurs moment from last year. Dude averaged 5ppg for the year and 7pppg vs the Sixers. Now one good game, where he shoots more freebies than he shot over the past 2 months, dudes wanna ask why can’t he do it again? Lol. Keep watchin…
Props to Memphis for headin to OKC and punchin them in the mouth. Does any player with the athleticism of Westbrook miss as many layups? Dude has a 40 inch vert and is missin at the rim…
Lakers today! Don’t know who guardin Kobe…
Conspiracy theorists are out today with Osama.
I didn’t really see any of the OKC game because I figured they would blow out Memphis. I then sat through the whole Celts/Heat game pissed off that I didn’t watch the OKC/Memphis game. The most impressive part of the Miami game, James Jones with the finance degree and being a player rep. Who knew?
PIerce is the fakest dude ever in the history of the game. Not just in the NBA either. You can scour the whole planet and not find a faker tough guy in any walk of life than him.
What was DJ Khaled doing sitting front-row wearing a green track suit? If you wanna stand out from the “white-out” then wear yellow or red or something. Did he forget who his Heat were playing? My brother said, “He’s sitting next to the Boston bench. Maybe he thinks they’ll put him in.”
Its game 1 at HOME, seriously, talk about how the Heat are going to win in 5? They won by 9, Rondo and KG played like crap, how does that sound like the Heat just killed them? The Heat wanted to prove they are “hard” lets see how that works for them in Game 2.
Memphis was the upset, beating OKC at home was HUGE, almost as big as ZBo himself.
Have a problem with the refs calling a different game than the regular season and it gets more chippy and emotions run high yet they still adhere to the “Zero Tolerance” on Ts. Its a joke.
Well I did pick the heat over celts in a short series and memphis will beat the thunder.
Rondo with 8pts isn’t the prob they beat the heat 3 times with him avg 7.5 a game the thing is well the heat are just better now.
Jdish
Maybe with gay they lose in the first round. If memphis can’t make it
Out of the first round next year ewing theory for rudy.
boston put their teamwork imprint all over NYK and can’t come up with a decent game against the Heat? I hate you Doc Rivers!
Also, consider me official on the Memphis bandwagon.
@CLAW:
Because the Heat did kill them… They stayed in and remained in control the ENTIRE GAME, did you not watch it? F–k the final score it doesn’t tell the story of the game. The Heat dominated that game from start to finish, they had 4 or 5 huge leads.
If you want to play the final score game then during the season you can same the same for the Celtics wins over the Heat, they were close at the end. BUT! The Celtics were in control the entire game and had some BIG leads during those games. To hell with all this bitching about the refs, come to play and win and PLAY hard the C’s let the refs dictate this game by not showing up.