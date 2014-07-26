Wade: LeBron Is New Favorite Opponent, Kobe Second Best Ever

Dwyane Wade exhibited rare perspective and grace by offering public support of close friend LeBron James’ decision to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, that certainly doesn’t mean Wade and the Miami Heat will take it easy on their former teammate in future match-ups. In his hometown of Chicago earlier this week for the “Dwyane Wade and Brandon Marshall Sports Academy,” Wade said that James – no longer “second best all-time” Kobe Bryant – is now his favorite opponent.

The quote comes courtesy of SBNation’s Hot Hot Hoops, who originally received it from sister site Windy City Gridiron. Asked which opposing player he looks forward to facing most, Wade offered one basketball legend praise and another harmless warning:

“Well, it used to be Kobe Bryant… the second best all time…. now, I have a new favorite player to play against… my former teammate, LeBron James.”

Behind Bryant, Wade is widely considered the second-best shooting guard of his generation. It makes sense not only that he’d revere the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, but enjoy matching up with him, too. The same goes for James. Wade and LeBron have made it clear their familial bond is unbreakable, but that’s not to say nepotism will rule the day when Miami and Cleveland face-off in coming years. On the contrary, Wade will surely want to make a statement.

We can only hope that the former teammates and future Hall-of-Famers combine for a fraction of the fireworks they did in this incredible 2006 match-up when they meet this season.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Wade not be the surreal athlete today that he was back then, but he’s one of basketball’s best players ever. Don’t be surprised if he goes off for a vintage performance this season when playing against LeBron for the first time since 2010.

(Video via YouTube user smoki2323)

Are you looking forward to Heat-Cavs?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.