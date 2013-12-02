Warriors’ Andrew Bogut Blocks Isaiah Thomas To Preserve Win

The Dubs – Kings game was about as topsy turvy as you’d expect from two of the more interesting Western Conference teams. While the Warriors are a legitimate threat in the playoffs, the Kings will often rise to the challenge of a superior team. Too bad for Kings fans that Andrew Bogut was in the house because he literally blocked Sac-town’s victory.

The 1-2 punch of Golden State’s backcourt, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, combined to score 64 points on 24-for-43 shooting â€” including 13-of-19 from deep â€” to help lead the Dubs to a squeezed, 115-113 victory. But the game was always in doubt.

The happy ending for Warriors fans wasn’t assured. The Kings came back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 113 with under 10 seconds to play. On the ensuing possession, Golden State gave it to Curry, who was smart enough to drive the ball before Sacramento could use up their last foul before the penalty. Steph got into the lane and started the motion for his layup before John Salmons could foul him. Two shots for Curry, who is a lifetime 90 percent shooter from the charity stripe.

Curry knocked them both down, and Sacramento was stuck dribbling the ball up the court since they were out of timeouts. Isaiah Thomas took it the length of the court and appeared to have a narrow opening for a reverse before Bogut pinned Zeke’s layup against the glass. The big Aussie then threw the ball into the air and the clock ran out; Dubs win, 115-113.

DeMarcus Cousins led Sacramento with 24 points in the loss.

