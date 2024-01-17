Dejan Milojevic
Warriors/YouTube
DimeMag

Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojevic Died At Age 46

On Wednesday, the NBA announced the game between the Warriors and Jazz in Salt Lake City had been postponed after a medical emergency involving Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. While the details of what happened were sparse, things were serious enough that the league viewed this as a necessary move.

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz has been postponed due to a medical emergency in the Warriors family. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Milojevic suffered a “sudden and serious health issue” while at a restaurant with some players and coaches from the Warriors. Several hours later, Wojnarowski and Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report announced that Milojevic died at age 46.

TMZ confirmed the news, saying that Milojevic passed away in the aftermath of a medical emergency. And not long after, the team released a statement saying that Milojevic suffered a heart attack, with Kerr saying the organization is “absolutely devastated.”

Milojevic joined the Warriors as an assistant coach in 2021, and previously served as head coach of Serbian team Mega, where he coached Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in the early days of his career. Milojevic had a 15-year playing career in Europe prior to becoming a coach.

