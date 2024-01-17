Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojevic Died At Age 46

On Wednesday, the NBA announced the game between the Warriors and Jazz in Salt Lake City had been postponed after a medical emergency involving Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. While the details of what happened were sparse, things were serious enough that the league viewed this as a necessary move.

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz has been postponed due to a medical emergency in the Warriors family. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Milojevic suffered a “sudden and serious health issue” while at a restaurant with some players and coaches from the Warriors. Several hours later, Wojnarowski and Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report announced that Milojevic died at age 46.

Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic had died. Milojevic, 46, was hospitalized Tuesday in SLC in critical condition. After a decorated 15-year playing/coaching career, the Serbian native joined Warriors staff in 2021. He was a beloved figure in global and league circles. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has passed away, sources confirm to @BleacherReport. He was 46. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 17, 2024

TMZ confirmed the news, saying that Milojevic passed away in the aftermath of a medical emergency. And not long after, the team released a statement saying that Milojevic suffered a heart attack, with Kerr saying the organization is “absolutely devastated.”

Milojevic joined the Warriors as an assistant coach in 2021, and previously served as head coach of Serbian team Mega, where he coached Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in the early days of his career. Milojevic had a 15-year playing career in Europe prior to becoming a coach.