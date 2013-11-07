Warriors Beat Timberwolves Despite Curry’s Ankle Sprain

The Golden State Warriors are a lot of people’s favorite team to watch late night on League Pass. Yesterday they got an earlier game when they traveled to the Target Center in Minneapolis to take on a ‘Wolves team coming off their first loss of the season. But the big story on the night was Stephen Curry‘s sprained ankle.

In the third quarter, Ricky Rubio tried to sell a foul on Curry when he lunged to get a hand on the ball during an inbounds play. Instead of getting the call, Rubio inadvertently fell on Curry’s right foot, twisting the ankle and the knee. Steph came up hobbling and was quickly summoned to the locker-room as Dubs fans retched while they watched on TV.

Curry’s ankle issues are almost as well known as his three-point daggers, so any time he’s limping around like he did after Rubio fell on his leg, most fans immediately jump to the worst possible conclusion. Here’s the play where Steph wrenched the ankle:

Initially, Curry was diagnosed with a bone bruise to his left foot, but after getting snarled with Rubio, he had his right knee examined as well. Both body parts are important for Steph’s lateral movement around the court, so there will probably be more to come before they take on San Antonio this Friday. Curry did say he’ll be playing, though.

The Warriors say Curry is day-to-day with his left ankle injury, but Steph says he'll probably play Friday vs. SA. — Rusty Simmons (@Rusty_SFChron) November 7, 2013

Stephen Curry: "It’ll be alright. I had a rough third quarter, but I’m not concerned long-term. I’ll get my treatment and get ready for SA." — Rusty Simmons (@Rusty_SFChron) November 7, 2013

But Steph did return before leaving again in the fourth quarter. Before he left for the second time, he threw this pass to a returning-from-injury Harrison Barnes, for one of his seven assists on the night.

Despite Curry’s injury, the Warriors’ Pleasure Centerâ„¢, trundled on behind David Lee‘s 22 points and 15 rebounds. But it was Klay Thompson who picked up most of the slack left by Curry’s absence, going 6-for-9 from behind the three-point arc for 30 points.

Barnes added 14 more on 6-for-8 from the field in less than 14 minutes off the bench and Iggy continued his hot shooting with 20 points.

Despite falling to the Dubs at home, 106-93, darkhorse MVP candidate Kevin Love put up a pretty solid stat line. Even though he shot just 40 percent from the field, he scored 25 points to go with 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. Kevin Martin and Corey Brewer chipped in an additional 41 points combined, but the ‘Wolves couldn’t stay with Golden States’ well-rounded attack, even minus Curry.

The ‘Wolves fall to 3-2 after starting the year 3-0, and the Dubs move to 4-1.

What do you think of Curry’s ankle sprain?

