Warriors Come Back From 27 Points Down to Stun The Raptors

The Raptors – Warriors game was supposed to be just another Tuesday night blowout. Toronto led 75-48 with a little over nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. Then, slowly at first, just inching along, the Warriors methodically chipped away at the Raptors lead until they entered the fourth quarter only down 18 points. Raps fans kept waiting for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to start knocking down shots; they waited with bated breath. Eventually the Dubs backcourt burst forth in a tsunami of jumpers and the Raptors were powerless in their wake.

The Warriors outscored the Raptors 42-15 in the final period on Tuesday night to get the 112-103 win. The comeback by the Dubs was the largest in the last decade, and the collapse by the Raptors was the worst in their 19-year franchise history.

As an example for just how beautifully Curry played in the second half, here he is midway through the third quarter. He splits between Rudy Gay and Kyle Lowry before lofting a floater over the outstretched arms of Tyler Hansborough. Curry caroms off Hansborough for the bucket plus the foul.

Thompson and Curry scored 26 points combined in the fourth quarter, shooting 7-for-8 from the field and 6-of-7 from behind the three-point arc. The dynamic Dubs duo led the Warriors comeback after the inspiring halftime speech from grizzled veteran Jermaine O’Neal â€” who has been in the Association just one less year than the Raptors franchise. This is a fourth quarter we’ll be telling the kids about in a few years.

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Was this the greatest regular season comeback in the last decade?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.