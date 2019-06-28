Getty Image

With the NBA free agency extravaganza just around the corner, all 30 teams are steeling themselves for multiple contingencies regarding the future. For the Golden State Warriors, never has their future looked more uncertain than it does right now.

Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant both suffered catastrophic injuries in the Finals, which will likely sideline them both for most or all of next season. Complicating matters even more is that they’re both set to enter free agency when the clock strikes 6 p.m. on June 30.

The Warriors, for their part, won’t waste any time in offering them both max contracts. All indications point to Thompson getting a max offer and remaining with the team that drafted him and where’s he’s won multiple championships. It’s a bit trickier for Durant, who is rumored to want to continue his career elsewhere.

With that in mind, the Warriors have to prepare contingency plans of their own, and according to the latest reports, that may include setting their sights on retaining another injured player, DeMarcus Cousins, and possibly building around him, at least for next season.