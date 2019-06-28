The Warriors’ Plan B May Include Featuring DeMarcus Cousins More If They Can Re-Sign Him

06.28.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

With the NBA free agency extravaganza just around the corner, all 30 teams are steeling themselves for multiple contingencies regarding the future. For the Golden State Warriors, never has their future looked more uncertain than it does right now.

Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant both suffered catastrophic injuries in the Finals, which will likely sideline them both for most or all of next season. Complicating matters even more is that they’re both set to enter free agency when the clock strikes 6 p.m. on June 30.

The Warriors, for their part, won’t waste any time in offering them both max contracts. All indications point to Thompson getting a max offer and remaining with the team that drafted him and where’s he’s won multiple championships. It’s a bit trickier for Durant, who is rumored to want to continue his career elsewhere.

With that in mind, the Warriors have to prepare contingency plans of their own, and according to the latest reports, that may include setting their sights on retaining another injured player, DeMarcus Cousins, and possibly building around him, at least for next season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyDEMARCUS COUSINSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP