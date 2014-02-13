Warriors Fan Asks Michael Beasley If He’s Smoking Weed Again

Heat reserve Michael Beasley might be looking for redemption in Miami this season after an unceremonious departure from Phoenix, but opposing fans don’t care. A Warriors fan during last night’s thriller at Oracle Arena wouldn’t let him forget his sinsemilla past.

If you turn the volume on your computer way up, you can hear a – presumably Dubs â€” fan yell at Beasley after he took an inopportune tumble following a free throw: “You smoking weed again?”

Fair game, we say, since Beas has been busted more than once with cannabis in his car and he did look a little flustered when he fell. Best way to shut up a fan is to produce, and Beasley has done all right for himself in his return to Miami this year.

(video via Frank Den)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.