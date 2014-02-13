Warriors Fan Asks Michael Beasley If He’s Smoking Weed Again

02.13.14 4 years ago

Heat reserve Michael Beasley might be looking for redemption in Miami this season after an unceremonious departure from Phoenix, but opposing fans don’t care. A Warriors fan during last night’s thriller at Oracle Arena wouldn’t let him forget his sinsemilla past.

If you turn the volume on your computer way up, you can hear a – presumably Dubs â€” fan yell at Beasley after he took an inopportune tumble following a free throw: “You smoking weed again?”

Fair game, we say, since Beas has been busted more than once with cannabis in his car and he did look a little flustered when he fell. Best way to shut up a fan is to produce, and Beasley has done all right for himself in his return to Miami this year.

(video via Frank Den)

