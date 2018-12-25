The Warriors’ Christmas Tweet Featuring A Drawing Of Fat Draymond Had Twitter Rolling

The Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day in the primetime spot in the five-game slate, and ahead of that, they wanted to send a nice note to their fans wishing them a Merry Christmas on Twitter.

Every team and brand account on Twitter tries to come up with some clever graphic or something to say Merry Christmas, and the Warriors commissioned some art of Draymond Green for their 2018 effort. The problem is that sometimes trying to capture movement in still art will result in a less than flattering portrayal of someone.

In this case, the result was Fat Draymond.

