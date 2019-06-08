Getty Image

Outside of the fact that the Toronto Raptors are one game away from winning the first championship in franchise history, the biggest storyline in the NBA Finals has been Kevin Durant’s inability to get on the floor. Durant has dealt with a calf injury that he suffered against the Houston Rockets, and in the month or so since it happened, the two-time defending Finals MVP has missed every game.

It’s been a gigantic point of conversation, because with Durant, the Warriors might be unbeatable. Without him, Golden State is in major trouble. It’s also been — if I may editorialize, completely unfairly — compared to other teammates who have suffered injuries and are playing through them.

The whole situation is something to watch from the outside, but inside the Warriors locker room, it’s rather frustrating. That report comes via Brian Windhorst of ESPN, who shared a look inside what Golden State thinks about Durant’s injury after Game 4.