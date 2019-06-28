Getty Image

So much of the talk surrounding the Warriors these days involves what will happen with the Kevin Durant situation. Durant declined his player option for next and will enter unrestricted free agency on June 30, and he’s been linked to multiple teams, such as the Nets, Knicks, and Clippers, but is also said to be considering re-signing with Golden State.

Somewhat lost in the shuffle is Klay Thompson, who will also hit the open market at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Warriors, for their part, have indicated that they will waste no time in offering him a max deal, despite the devastating ACL injury he sustained in the Finals that will likely keep him sidelined for most of next season.

On Thursday, however, a new report indicated that if the front office tries to lowball him, Thompson would at least listen to other offers, and there would be no shortage of teams willing to secure his services. In an attempt to get out in front of that, it now appears the Warriors are making it known that they will indeed offer him the full max, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.