Warriors’ Steph Curry, Bulls’ Jimmy Butler Named Kia Players Of The Month

A Golden State Warrior and Chicago Bull have been named Kia NBA Conference Player of the Month for November. That’s not surprising. Steph Curry has more than lived up to preseason MVP billing, leading his team to a league-best 15-2 record. Chicago’s recipient, though, is a major surprise. After an eye-opening 19 games that firmly established him as one of basketball’s top perimeter players, Jimmy Butler – not Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, or Pau Gasol – was awarded the honor.

Curry is getting 23.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting a career high 49.5 percent from the field for the Warriors, who enter Thursday’s play on a 10-game winning streak. He’s the only player in basketball to reach those average nightly thresholds on a true shooting percentage of at least .64, and would be one of two players in history to do so if he maintains his current pace.

The 26 year-old offensive savant is playing the best defense of his career, too, helping Golden State to the league’s top outfit on that end of the floor. And after committing at least five turnovers – including a season-high 10 – in three of the ‘Dubs’ first six games of the season, Curry has yet to commit as many miscues since. Oh, and he’s still doing stuff like this, too:

Butler is basketball’s breakout star of 2014-2015. After a disappointing season last year, he couldn’t reach an agreement with Chicago on a contract extension in advance of the Halloween deadline. How the Bulls must be kicking themselves now.

The 6-6 wing has matched his long-held defensive prowess with equally strong play on the other end of the floor. Butler is averaging career highs with 21.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He’s shooting a personal best of 49.0 percent from the field despite a poor mark from beyond the arc, and ranks fourth in the league by going to the free throw line 8.5 times a night.

Butler is suddenly a post-up bully, vastly improved driver, and deadly mid-range shooter. And he’s done it all while upping his usage percentage and cutting his turnover rate. This, basically, is what an emerging star looks like.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If Curry and Butler can sustain this level of play throughout 2014-2015, they won’t only be legitimate MVP candidates, but the players that lead their teams to championship contention. The Warriors and Bulls are that good, and the teams’ best players so far this season have been that impressive.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.