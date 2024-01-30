The Warriors Have Reportedly ‘Fielded Offers’ For Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors figure to be active going into the trade deadline, as they are 19-24 at the moment but have no reason (or really ability) to tank out of the Play-In chase in the West. Stephen Curry still exists and is playing at an incredibly high level, and the team is without its first round pick this year (barring landing in the top-4), and while they’ve struggled, they’re still well above the teams at the very bottom of the standings.

As such, there’s been plenty discussed about what Golden State needs going into the second half of the season, but their ability to acquire high-level players requires them to be willing to move some of their better young players and future assets. As such, it certainly seems as though a roster shuffling move, rather than a foundational shift, is far more likely as the deadline looms. In a trade deadline intel dump on The Athletic, Anthony Slater highlighted everything he’s hearing regarding Warriors trade talks and notes that Andrew Wiggins is “most likely” to be moved, and the Warriors have fielded offers for the wing but have yet to receive a particularly intriguing offer.

Wiggins profiles as the most likely Warrior to be dealt. He’s on the first season of a four-year, $109 million extension. The Warriors have fielded player-for-player offers for Wiggins, according to team and league sources. They wouldn’t have to attach a draft pick to get off his deal. But nothing has made them jump…

Given Wiggins’ struggles this season (and going back to last year), it’s hard to see the Warriors getting a really good player in return. That said, with Jonathan Kuminga showing signs of breaking out over the last month, it’s possible that simply swapping Wiggins for a better fit alongside Kuminga and Draymond Green would be a worthwhile move that would raise the team’s ceiling a bit without having to sacrifice any of their youngsters or future picks (of which they only have a few). Slater notes that an upgrade on Kevon Looney at center is on the table along with wing help for the Warriors as they approach the deadline. The question seems to be less whether there will be a move made by Golden State, but rather how big it is and whether it makes enough of a difference to get them back in the playoff hunt.