Warriors Unveil Chinese New Year Uniforms (Pics)

The Warriors unveiled special adidas swingman uniforms commemorating the Chinese New Year today, with the team set to wear them on Feb. 20, the day after the Chinese New Year begins. As has become custom, people already think they suck because they’re sleeved, but we think it’s a fun way to celebrate a large Asian-American population in the Bay Area.

Adorning the front of the jersey rests “Warriors” spelled out in Mandarin. Those sleeves that send professional basketball* writer’s into a tizzy feature a goat for the upcoming Year of the Goat (no it’s not related to the NBA’s G.O.A.T). Red and yellow piping accents the grey background. Red is associated with good luck and yellow represents wealth and happiness.

Both color schemes and their parallel Asian themes align with the Warriors this year, who are sitting atop the NBA landscape with a 36-6 record as of Tuesday.

“The meaning of a warrior certainly translates into the Chinese culture well as they are very familiar with what being a warrior means,” Rick Welts, the team’s president and chief operating officer told ESPN.com. “I think they’d be hard pressed to make a similar connection to the Lakers.”

“The Asian American population is very important to us,” Chip Bowers, the team’s chief marketing officer, added. “We’re the Bay Area’s NBA team and we’re very bullish on building a stronger relationship.”

#Warriors will wear #NBACNY uniforms for the first time on 2/20, a game that will also be broadcast on CCTV in China. pic.twitter.com/7WARwRqP68 — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) January 27, 2015

FIRST LOOK: Warriors Chinese New Year jerseys http://t.co/4MqBNgJqTt pic.twitter.com/VtsxcpFyrN — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 26, 2015

(H/T ESPN)

