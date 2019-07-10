The Warriors Will Waive Shaun Livingston, Who ‘Is Determined’ To Keep Playing

07.09.19

The Golden State Warriors have gone through quite the offseason. Whether it’s been the loss of Kevin Durant or a number of other longtime contributors, or the addition of D’Angelo Russell, the Warriors are going to look a whole lot different by the time the 2019-20 NBA season tips off later this year.

The latest roster move made by the three-time champs involves a longtime bench contributor and a crucial peace to their various trips to the NBA Finals. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, savvy veteran guard Shaun Livingston’s time with the team will come to an end, as Golden State has decided to waive him.

Perhaps surprisingly, this does not mark the end of Livingston’s basketball career, as Woj brings word that he wants to continue trying to play. He has certainly taken a step back, especially in the last year, when Livingston wasn’t quite as steady of a hand with Golden State’s second units as he was in the past. Livingston appeared in 64 games this past season, all off the bench, and averaged four points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 15.1 minutes per game.

Livingston has a whole lot of value as a veteran presence in the locker room, and perhaps he can find the form that made him so crucial to the Warriors at his peak in another situation.

