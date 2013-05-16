Was This a LeBron James Flop?

05.15.13

MANY of you took notice of our LeBron James’ 11 Worst Flops post the other day. The ongoing James/Flop debate has people talking and taking sides to the point where we find ourselves asking, “Was that a flop?” every time he (or anyone else) hits the deck.

So we ask you: Was the following play from tonight’s game a LeBron flop? Nate Robinson’s hand clearly makes contact with James’ face, but after the reaction we’ve been getting from our readers, we have to ask. Watch these two different angles and let us know in the comments section below.

GIFs from CBSSports.com.

