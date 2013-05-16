Was This a LeBron James Flop?

MANY of you took notice of our LeBron James’ 11 Worst Flops post the other day. The ongoing James/Flop debate has people talking and taking sides to the point where we find ourselves asking, “Was that a flop?” every time he (or anyone else) hits the deck.
So we ask you: Was the following play from tonight’s game a LeBron flop? Nate Robinson’s hand clearly makes contact with James’ face, but after the reaction we’ve been getting from our readers, we have to ask. Watch these two different angles and let us know in the comments section below.
GIFs from CBSSports.com.
No it wasn’t. People need to get off his dick.
not saying you’re right or wrong, but you might be the first (most responses have been on twitter and FB) to say that it wasn’t a flop. we still can’t decide ourselves.
The guy has unquestionably earned his reputation as a flopper, especially in the playoffs. However, I find it hard to indict him on this one. It looks like he was honestly trying to avoid getting hit in the face, and the abrupt ending of his forward momentum caused him to lose his balance. Certainly, it’s not one of his more egregious flops, if it indeed is one.
Yes. Watch him eye his landing.
Agreed this appears to be a foul from both angles. But honestly, for a guy who can dunk THROUGH people, he certainly hits the deck way too much.
All superstars were known to get away with things and I guess LBJ’s legacy will be his limp…uhm I mean flopping.
I miss the basketball in Jordan’s time. Less fouls, more manning up and more about the game not the player. This is why Jordan will always be better.
That’s a floppy tissue.
if someone was going directly at you and had hands that were gonna hit your face then you would undoubtedly snap your head back to avoid it or lessen the impact.
As for falling, the just knows how to fall properly. Its not like pierce needing a wheelchair and coming back after a short while all OK.