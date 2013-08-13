Watch 7th Grader, William Dillard, Flush A Ridiuclous Windmill Dunk

Crazy athletic basketball players just keep getting younger. Class of 2018’s William Dillard is a 6-3 seventh grader that can be affectionately labeled a freak. While most of use were worried about hitting the rim on three-point shots and kissing girls at his age, Dillard is throwing down acrobatic dunks.

Check out Dillard’s buttery windmill at the 2013 CP3 Rising Stars National Event in North Carolina.

Try to remember your level of athleticism when you were 12 or 13 years old.

This was our reaction when we first saw it, too.

[Via CityLeagueHoopsTV]

