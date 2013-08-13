Watch 7th Grader, William Dillard, Flush A Ridiuclous Windmill Dunk

08.12.13 5 years ago

Crazy athletic basketball players just keep getting younger. Class of 2018’s William Dillard is a 6-3 seventh grader that can be affectionately labeled a freak. While most of use were worried about hitting the rim on three-point shots and kissing girls at his age, Dillard is throwing down acrobatic dunks.

Check out Dillard’s buttery windmill at the 2013 CP3 Rising Stars National Event in North Carolina.

Try to remember your level of athleticism when you were 12 or 13 years old.

This was our reaction when we first saw it, too.

[Via CityLeagueHoopsTV]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSCP3 Rising Starshigh schoolWilliam Dillard

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP