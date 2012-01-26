Watch Amar’e Stoudemire’s TV Cameo Tonight

Amar’e Stoudemire knew exactly what he was doing when he signed with the New York Knicks. He was going to bring some Hollywood back to the Big Apple. With cameos on everything from Entourage to Sesame Street, STAT will take his talents to TV Land this evening, guest starring on The Exes.

Filmed during the lockout, Stoudemire plays Phil‘s (Donald Faison) top client, basketball player Kevin Tyler, who starts dating Holly (Kristen Johnston). Their on-screen romance takes a comedic spin while Haskell (Wayne Knight) lures Stuart (David Alan Basche) into the world of sports betting.

Here’s a little preview:

The Exes airs every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. EST/PST on TV Land.

