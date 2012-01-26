Watch Amar’e Stoudemire’s TV Cameo Tonight

#Video #New York Knicks
01.25.12 7 years ago

Amar’e Stoudemire knew exactly what he was doing when he signed with the New York Knicks. He was going to bring some Hollywood back to the Big Apple. With cameos on everything from Entourage to Sesame Street, STAT will take his talents to TV Land this evening, guest starring on The Exes.

Filmed during the lockout, Stoudemire plays Phil‘s (Donald Faison) top client, basketball player Kevin Tyler, who starts dating Holly (Kristen Johnston). Their on-screen romance takes a comedic spin while Haskell (Wayne Knight) lures Stuart (David Alan Basche) into the world of sports betting.

Here’s a little preview:

The Exes airs every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. EST/PST on TV Land.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREDavid Alan BascheDonald FaisonKRISTEN JOHNSTONNEW YORK KNICKSthe exesTV LANDvideoWAYNE KNIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP