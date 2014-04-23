Watch Amir Johnson’s Spinning Circus Shot

The Toronto Raptors came into Tuesday’s Game 2 one game down in their first round series against the Brooklyn Nets. This series has already provided early fireworks on and off the court, and Amir Johnson added to the show in the third quarter with a crazy scoop facing the wrong way.

After a slight bobble, Johnson took control of the ball in mid-range and drove to the bucket. He then took off for an open layup, but was met at the rim by Kevin Garnett, which caused Johnson’s body to rotate 180 degrees. Johnson absorbed the contact and flipped up a backwards shot that somehow banked into the net.

Game 2 between the Raps and the Nets came down to the wire, but Amir Johnson’s dunk and DeMar DeRozan’s free throws in the closing seconds sealed the 100-95 win for the North. The series is now even at one, as it heads to Brooklyn.

