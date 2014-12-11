Watch Andre Miller Find Bradley Beal From Sideline For Game-Winning Alley-Oop

12.10.14 4 years ago

The Washington Wizards didn’t need an extra session to win a close game this time around. After beating the Boston Celtics in a double overtime thriller earlier this week, Andre Miller found Bradley Beal from the sideline for a game-winning alley-oop as time expired versus the Orlando Magic.

Randy Wittman, genius?

What wonderful execution by the Wizards all around. See how Rasual Butler clears out the lane as Beal comes around a screen from the ever-clutch Paul Pierce? And Miller, to the surprise of no one, put the ball in the perfect position. Nice finish by Beal, too.

We’re pretty shocked that Orlando wasn’t switching every pick. With just .8 seconds remaining, it’s not like Pierce would have had much time to turn and shoot over the shorter Victor Oladipo if he and Tobias Harris had switched men once The Truth set the screen for Beal. Not the best by Jacque Vaughn.

But this is more about the winners than losers. Fantastic set from Wittman, and beautiful implementation by his players. Washington wins 91-89.

